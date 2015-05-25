PICTURES: Wizard World Comic Con St Louis 2015 – Costume Contest

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – The best dressed of Wizard World Comic Con came together for a costume contest to cap off the convention. Many come to the convention dressed as their favorite characters. The judges made their decision. Hawk Girl won ‘Best in show.’

The Annual Wizard World Comic Con came to St Louis this weekend at America’s Center. Thousands of fans lined to aisles the see stars from the big and small screens such as Robin Lord Taylor (Gotham, The Walking Dead), Hayley Atwell (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Tara Reid (American Pie), Joey Lawrence (Blossom), Cassandra Peterson (Elvira), Jason Mewes (Clerks, Mallrats), George Romero (Director – Night of the Living Dead) and dozens more.

