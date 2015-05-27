Missouri authorities exhume body hoping to solve 34-year-old cold case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PULASKI COUNTY, MO (KTVI) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department is hoping exhuming the body of a murder victim may help solve the cold case.

Sheriff Ron long said the unidentified woman was beaten and strangled to death.

A simple marker reading Jane Doe has been on her grave for 34 years, but Wednesday authorities removed the marker and exhumed Jane Doe’s body.

The sheriff said the body was in remarkable condition and they were able to recover a significant amount of DNA.

It will be sent to the University of North Texas. The sheriff said he believes recent advances in DNA analysis may help identify Jane Doe and her killer.

She may have been American Indian and was about 35-years-old at the time of her murder.

Her body was found near highway MM just North of Dixon, MO on May 25, 1981.

The name Jubel or Julie was written in magic marker on her bra.

“Until you do find resolution those cases should never rest,” Sheriff Long said. “Jane doe deserves justice.”

Sheriff long tells me it will take three to four months for the DNA results to come back from the University.

He is asking anyone with information about Jane Doe to call his office at 573-774-6196.