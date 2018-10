Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Looking for a cheap family getaway this summer? How about sticking around for a staycation?

The website WalletHub names St. Louis one of the best cities for stay-cations. The city comes in at #6 when it comes to recreation activities.

WalletHub Bases their rankings on the number of shopping centers, movie and bowling costs, and the number of swimming pools. The city also has great free attractions like the Zoo and Art and History Museums.