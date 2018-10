Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Your dog can get the all-inclusive treatment at the Cardinals home game against the Kansas City Royals.

Four legged fans can get a dog goodie bag filled with Purina samples and coupons and all-you-can-drink water.

Purina Pooches in the Ballpark

Cards vs. Royals

Busch Stadium

Saturday, June 13, 2015

3:15 P.M.

For more information visit www.Cardinals.com/Pooches