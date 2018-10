× Lighting repairs will close McKinley Bridge Wednesday

VENICE, IL (KTVI)-All lanes on the McKinley Bridge in Venice will be closed to all traffic beginning at 7:30am Wednesday, June 24, 2015. IDOT says the closure is needed to make repairs to the roadway lighting.

Drivers are asked to use the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge or I-270 to cross the Mississippi River.

IDOT expects to reopen the bridge by 6:00pm Wednesday evening.

