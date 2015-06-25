× Ferguson police chief presses to diversify police force

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Ferguson’s acting police chief says his department is making slow strides in trying to bolster diversify the St. Louis suburb’s police force that was called into question after last summer’s police shooting death of Michael Brown.

Lt. Col. Al Eickhoff took over Ferguson’s police department in March after Thomas Jackson resigned as chief. That followed months of complaints by activists that the department lacked meaningful diversity in largely black Ferguson.

Jackson had said Brown’s death by a white officer sparked racial unrest that black officers make up just a sliver of the city’s 53-person law enforcement.

Eickhoff says that force is down about six positions from that level, but that he’s confident more diversity will come soon with the addition of another woman and a black officer.