Kansas City man charged with selling illegal fireworks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ A Kansas City man has been charged with making and selling an illegal weapon after police say they discovered 185 homemade and commercial fireworks in his home.

According to court documents, Kansas City police arrested 30-year-old James E. Dunlap Tuesday. Authorities say an undercover detective went to Dunlap’s home and purchased three devices from the suspect. After an arrest was made, detectives found 182 more devices at the home.

Court documents say officers in the police department’s media relations unit had learned about two Facebook profile accounts that showed Dunlap advertising the explosives for sale.

It is not immediately clear if Dunlap has an attorney.