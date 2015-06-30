Hide out at The Magic House

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Children will use cardboard boxes, blanket pillows and other items to build pup tents or giant fortresses.

Fittingly, Forts and Clubhouses is sponsored by Alberici Constructors. ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - The Magic House will teach kids how to build their own hideouts with the Forts and Clubhouses exhibit.Children will use cardboard boxes, blanket pillows and other items to build pup tents or giant fortresses.Fittingly, Forts and Clubhouses is sponsored by Alberici Constructors. Forts & Clubhouses

The Magic House

July 1 - October 11, 2015

516 S. Kirkwood Rd.

Kirkwood, MO 63122 (314) 822-8900

