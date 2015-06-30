Parking meter fees going up in the city of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – You will have to fork out a little more money to park in downtown St. Louis starting Wednesday. New electronic parking meters the city has installed will now be charging $1.50 an hour for most downtown areas.

That’s an increase of 50 cents from one dollar.

Parking meters with less use will now charge $1.75 an hour.

And if you get a ticket, it will cost you $15 and rise to $30 dollars if you pay it late, but you get a longer grace period of three weeks to pay up.

Meters that haven't been replaced yet won't have a rate change until they are installed.

The new meters also have an app that you can use to make payments.