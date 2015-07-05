70-year-old Missouri man jailed in hammer attack

BENTON, Mo. (AP) – Authorities allege that a 70-year-old southeast Missouri injured his brother in a hammer attack.

The Sikeston Standard Democrat reports that the suspect was arrested and is jailed in Scott County on $25,000 bond.

Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter says a deputy responded Friday to the suspect’s Sikeston-area residence.

Walter said in a news release that the man’s brother told the deputy that his brother struck him in the head with a hammer during an argument. The brother had a head injury, and his face and chest area were covered with blood.

Walter says the suspect told the deputy he “lost it” during an argument.
