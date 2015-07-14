× Missouri unemployment holds steady while 1,500 jobs added

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – A new report shows Missouri’s jobless rate held steady in June while the state gained 1,500 jobs.

Figures from the Department of Economic Development show the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.8 percent in June, the same percentage as in May.

The state seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment reached more than 2.75 million, up 1,500 jobs compared with May.

The increase in nonfarm employment came as the seasonally adjusted civilian labor force lost about 23,000 people from last month. That brings the total labor force down to slightly less than 3.1 million.

The labor force counts people with jobs and those who are on unemployment but looking for work.