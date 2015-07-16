Freeburg High School mascot name will remain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FREEBURG, IL (KTVI) - The Midgets will remain; a big decision from Freeburg High School over the future of its controversial mascot.

There was passionate public comment Thursday evening as a majority of speakers came to support the mascot.

The district took on the name because of a David and Goliath type of story when its basketball team performed well despite not being very tall.

It’s since become a badge of honor for many residents, but the name is also offensive to the group Little People of America, who petitioned the board to change the name.

One speaker hoped the pride the community feels over the mighty Midgets will be a source of pride for little people, while others who spoke against the mascot believe the vote of approval sends the wrong message.