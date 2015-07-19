Arts Pop: Tony winner makes Muny debut in “Into The Woods”

Posted 9:40 am, July 19, 2015, by , Updated at 09:49AM, July 19, 2015
ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) -Celebrated Broadway actress and singer Heather Headley stars as the possessive Witch in this week’s production of “Into the Woods” at the Muny.  Headley won a 2000 Tony award for her portrayal of the title character in Elton John's rock opera “Aida.” She hasn't appeared in a musical in the United States in 15 years, but has appeared in London.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch Theatre Critic Judith Newmark talked with Headley. You can read her full article in Sunday’s A&E section.

“Into the Woods” will play the Muny stage Tuesday, July 21 and Monday, July 27. Tickets range from the free seats to $87.00.

On the web: muny.org.