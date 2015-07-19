× Four women killed from bachelorette party

CUTCHOGUE, NY – In New York four women were killed and two others seriously hurt after a pick-up truck crashed into the side of a limousine Saturday evening.

Local TV station WCBS reports the truck t-boned the limo as it was attempting to make a u-turn.

Three women died on impact.

Another woman died at the hospital.

Two others are in critical condition.

The limo driver is expected to survive.

WCBS reports the driver of the pickup truck had cuts on his face.

He was arrested for DUI.