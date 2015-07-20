The menu gets a little crazy at Libertine

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated.

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Libertine Executive Chef Matt Bessler featured his Aquq Pazza -- Italian for "Crazy Water." What makes this dish insane is that it is a twist on a traditional cippino. The lightly-poached white fish rests in a "tomato water" infused with fennel, shallot and garlic.

The restaurant will soon roll out a new menu and beverages.

The Libertine
7927 Forsyth
Clayton MO
(314) 862-2999
TheLibertineSTL.com

RECIPE:
Aqua Pazza ("Crazy Water")

INGREDIENTS:
1 1/2 pounds ripe tomatoes, coarsely chopped, juices reserved
1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
3 large garlic cloves, very thinly sliced
4 tablespoons lightly torn fennel frawns
1/8 teaspoon chopped fresh red chile, or more to taste
Salt
4 cups water
Four 6-ounce red snapper fillets, skin on or removed if you'd like.

1. In a deep skillet, combine the tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, fennel frawn, chile, a large pinch of salt and the water. Cover the skillet and bring the water to a steady simmer over moderate heat; simmer for 45 minutes.
2. Uncover the skillet and boil the liquid until it has reduced by half. Add the fish and cook for 2 minutes. Using two spatulas, gently turn the fillets. Season the fish with salt and simmer until just cooked through.
3. Arrange the snapper on a shallow rimmed plate and  spoon the broth all around and serve.