Uber says 2,000 jobs will be created in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Uber continues to move full speed ahead in its attempt to become the first ride sharing service to operate legally in St. Louis. It’s recruiting drivers despite the fact the Metropolitan Taxi Commission still hasn’t approved a compromise that would allow the Uber-X service to run here.

They don’t have the approval, but you might not know from looking. The company is running ads for drivers on Craigslist on an almost daily basis, and Tuesday morning they held a job fair of sorts, pledging to recruit 2000 drivers in the first year of operation here.

“Two thousand. Two thousand job opportunities are knocking at the door,” the NAACP’s Cedric Clarkson said Tuesday morning.

The NAACP and Ferguson 1000 are among minority groups working with Uber to get the service up and running in St. Louis, the largest American metropolitan area with no ride sharing service available.

“If we want to fight crime, we need to create economic opportunity. If we want to improve neighborhoods we want to create economic opportunity. And if we want to empower families, we need to create more economic opportunity,” Clarkson said.

The battle between the MTC and Uber has gone on for about a year now. Major sticking points include insistence from the MTC that Uber drivers be drug tested, submit to fingerprint background checks, and be insured by Uber. The company and the commission have been negotiating over these points and others, and bristling at one another in public throughout the process, so a short statement from the MTC, Tuesday, may have said a lot in its brevity.

“We believe the MTC is on track to make the necessary code changes to allow Uber and other ride-hailing companies to operate in St. Louis at our July 29th meeting."

The statement, attributed to commission chairman Lou Hamilton, did not address specific compromise language, leaving Uber officials to continue wondering if July 29th will finally be the day they get approval.

“We have not seen a proposal yet,” Uber St. Louis general manager Sagar Shah said.

“One has not been shared. And we hope that proposal is something that can open the door for UberX, not continue to block it.”

Many current cab drivers continue to oppose the influx of Uber drivers, concerned about competition with weaker regulations and less overhead undercutting their business. Some fear it might put them under.

“What about our family? Thousands of drivers? We don’t have a job,” driver Mehari Tekle said Tuesday while waiting for fares on Market Street.

He also expressed concern about more lenient regulations.

“What kind of driver are they gonna hire? What kind of car they gonna driver? What kind of service they gonna give?”

But most are looking at opportunities. Uber claims to provide close to half its service in Chicago in areas that are described as “underserved” by the current taxi cab structure. Many of those areas are home to minorities. They say they’ll provide better transportation and job opportunities to minority groups.

“Every day that goes by, we’re leaving unrealized economic potential on the table that passes by with this economic engine,” Shah said.

An Uber spokesperson says if they get the green light from the taxi commission on the 29th, they could be up and running in a matter of days.