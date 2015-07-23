Alleged bra and panty thief arrested in Highland, Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGHLAND, IL (KTVI) – A man is sitting in Madison County Jail amid accusations of breaking into a co-worker’s home and stealing her underwear, the Highland Police Department said.

According to Highland Police Chief Terry Bell, police responded to a burglary call in the 700 block of 12th Street on July 8 just before 10 p.m.

The victim, a 20-year-old, told police she got home from work and saw a man inside her home with a flashlight. She ran to a neighbor’s house and called police.

Authorities arrived at the scene and saw a man inside the home and ordered him to come outside, Bell said. Instead, the man ran into the basement. He was later taken into custody with the help of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police.

Bell said investigators determined the suspect, identified as Annan Gross, was stealing the victim’s undergarments. Police searched Gross’ car and discovered multiple plastic baggies labeled with different women’s names, containing underwear, hair, and feminine products.

Police have identified all the women’s names they found in Feeny’s car. They are all from Idaho, where Gross recently lived.

“The victim was extremely shaken to begin with having someone in her home when no one was supposed to be there,” said Highland Police Detective Damian Feeny. “To make matters worse, it was someone that she knew.”

Detectives believe Gross was infatuated with other area women but do not believe he ever broke into any of their homes.

Gross was formally charged with residential burglary and stalking, and remains in custody at Madison County Jail.