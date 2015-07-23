Passenger numbers on the rise at Lambert Airport

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ The number of passengers at Lambert Airport in St. Louis is on the rise.

The airport says it served 6.1 million passengers in the first six months of 2015, up 1.7 percent from a year ago, even though passenger numbers were down 1.2 percent in June.

The Federal Aviation Administration lists Lambert as the nation’s 31st busiest airport. Overall, it served 12.4 million passengers last year.

Southwest Airlines is the busiest airline at Lambert, with a 53 percent market share. American Airlines is second with a 20 percent share, followed by Delta with 13 percent.