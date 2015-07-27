Police investigating double murder in north city

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - St. Louis' murder rate is climbing after two more people are killed in an apparent drive by shooting. Police are not releasing many details about the two victims. They also don`t have much information about any potential suspects.

The shooting happened around 9:45p.m. on Granville Place near Ridge in north city. Investigators say two African- American men in their early 20`s were outside a home when a car drove by and someone opened fire. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to a hospital where he died.

Police don`t believe the shooter was the driver of the car but they say it`s unclear how many people were inside of the vehicle.

Investigators say they don't have any suspect descriptions. The car where the shots came from is possibly black.

Last night`s double murder comes after three people were killed in the city over the weekend. This makes the murder count 111 for the City of St. Louis.

 