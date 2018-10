Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - The St. Jude Dream Home will have open houses every weekend till August 30. Tours will be given every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. When you visit you can register for a chance to win a $10,000 furniture shopping spree at Rothman Furniture and Mattress Store.

All of the proceeds for the Dream Home go directly to St. Jude. Tickets are available for $100 online at dreamhome.org.