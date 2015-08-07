Missouri tax free weekend Aug. 7-9

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, MO (KTVI)- Tax free weekend runs between August 7th and 9th in Chesterfield. You could save a bit on everything you need for back to school!

People shopping for certain back to school items don't have to pay state sales. In some cases, they don't have to pay city tax either. The list of tax free items includes clothing, computers and school supplies. The state's sale tax is just over four percent.

An article of clothing cannot cost more than $100 and a personal computer price tag cannot exceed $3,500.

Many stores also have special sales this weekend. However, some communities won't cut their local tax.

Some municipalities including Brentwood, Kirkwood, Clayton and Des Peres, shoppers must pay the local tax. But in Chesterfield you don't.

The tax free weekend ends Sunday night at midnight.