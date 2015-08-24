Diners leave waitress no tip, write ‘LOL’ on the receipt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELMAR, N.J. — A 20-year-old waitress got an unwelcome note on a receipt recently, the Asbury Park Press reported.

Jess Jones, a Rutgers University student, is a waitress at D'Jais Bar & Grill. On Aug. 17, she was waiting on a party of eight at the restaurant.

The $112.03 bill was paid for by credit card -- but they left no tip. Instead, in the tip line someone wrote "LOL" next to the words, "1 hour for food." Jones shared her story with the Asbury Park Press.

Belmar diners leave waitress taunting note and no tip http://t.co/tC8uGprezH via @Erik_Larsen pic.twitter.com/8nWKwY7SGi — Asbury Park Press (@AsburyParkPress) August 24, 2015

"Last night, I was stunned by this receipt that was left for me by a party of eight people," Jones wrote on Facebook. "I would have preferred a '$0' tip than a 'LOL' tip, but as a waitress, bad tips and harsh notes are all part of the job. Even though they did wait an hour to eat, they remained satisfied with filled drinks and proper notice that the kitchen was a bit busier than normal. I've worked in the service industry for five years and I take pride in providing great service to my customers."

By Friday, her Facebook post had gone viral.

"My experience with this table was cruel and unnecessary, but sadly it's not uncommon," Jones wrote. "With that said: Please be good to your waiters. I know it's annoying when things aren't right. I know how aggravating it is to receive a hefty bill when all night you've been wondering why the table that came in after you was served before you. But waiters are mere messengers most of the time, and it's wrong to shoot them, however bad the news."

The town's mayor, Matt Doherty, even weighed in on the matter:

"If you visit Belmar please treat the hardworking men and women in our service industry with the same respect you would expect at your job. This is ridiculous," Doherty wrote on Facebook.