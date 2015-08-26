ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – The latest addition to ‘tech row’ on Washington Avenue is a communal office called Industrious, which offers new entrepreneurs in eclectic businesses the opportunity to share space and resources under more affordable conditions.
Industrious – communal office for new businesses
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
