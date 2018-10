× Firefighters serve customers at Spaghetti Factory for Children’s Hospital fundraiser

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Sunday firefighters joined together for a fundraising event at the St. Louis Old Spaghetti Factory for St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

Firefighters spent the day serving a three course meal, and the tips they earn will be donated to the hospital.

The fundraiser continues until 9:30 tonight at the restaurant, on North First Street, two block north of the Arch Grounds.