Cardinals Club Giants 7-5 to Win Series

The Cardinals smacked three home runs en route to a 7-5 win over the Giants in San Francisco. The win allowed the Cardinals to take the series two games to one. Jaime Garcia allowed four runs, a season high, but still got the victory, improving to 7-4 on the season. Matt Carpenter (20), Brandon Moss (2) and Mark Reynolds (12), all homered to power the Redbirds offense. Jason Heyward added three hits in the victory. The Cardinals finish their ten game West coast road trip with a strong 7-3 mark. The Cardinals have won seven of their last eight games. Their season record sits at 84-46, and a four and a half game lead over the Pittsburgh Pirates in the NL Central division.

The Cardinals open a nine game home stand on Monday, August 31st at Busch Stadium against the Washington Nationals. The home stand also includes three games against the Cardinals top division rivals, the second place Pirates and the third place Cubs.