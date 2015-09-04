× 18-year-old accused of exposing himself to children

EDWARDSVILLE, IL (KTVI) – The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged an 18-year-old Edwardsville man Friday for allegedly exposing himself to underage children the day prior.

According to Captain T. Mike Dixon, a spokesman for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received calls of a man flashing his genitals to children in the Holiday Shores neighborhood.

Deputies made contact with the victims, who told them they were walking in front of a home in the 1700 block of Fountainbleau Drive around 3:45 p.m. when they saw a man standing at a window. The man was nude from the waist down, pressed himself against the window, and was masturbating.

Dixon said the children ran home to notify family.

Deputies went to the home in question and reached out to an individual at the home, identified as Brad Boivin. He was arrested and taken to Madison County Jail until prosecutors could formally file charges.

Boivin was charged with one felony and one misdemeanor count of sexual exploitation of a child.