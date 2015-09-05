2.6 magnitude earthquake recorded in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO (KTVI) – An small earthquake was recorded near Imperial, MO in Jefferson County on Saturday just before 5:30 pm, The United States Geological Survey say the earthquake was a magnitude 2.6 quake that was 8.4 kilometers deep. The quake was centered six miles west of Arnold.

FOX 2 viewers in the area reported a loud boom and ground shaking in the area at the time of the quake.

There have been no reports of damage or injuries.

Quakes in the area are unusual but not unheard of. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources says there are about 200 earthquakes detected annually in the New Madrid Seismic Zone.