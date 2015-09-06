Goodbye showers-bacteria spray improves health?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOSTON, MA - Forget the soap and bath gels! A Massachusetts company says spraying live bacteria on your skin is all you need to keep clean.

Doctor Mallika Marshall explains.

(Dave Whitlock/Chemical Engineer) "I have not taken a shower in over 12 years."

It may sound crazy. But Dave Whitlock, a chemical engineer and MIT grad says he doesn't miss bathing at all.

(Dave Whitlock/Chemical Engineer) "No one did clinical trials on people taking showers every day. So what's the basis for assuming that that is a healthy practice?"

In fact, what Whitlock does believe is healthy is restoring good bacteria to our skin that our ancestors enjoyed long ago and that has slowly been stripped away by excessive cleaning. To prove his theory, he helped found Aobiome, a company based in Cambridge.

(Jasmina Aganovic/Aobiome) "We've confused clean with sterile."

Jasmina Aganovic is also an MIT grad who says as humans, we need to reconnect with our environment.

(Jasmina Aganovic/Aobiome) "We've taken the dirt out of our lives. We don't spend as much time outdoors as we used to even little children."

To add a little dirt back into our lives, Aobiome has created mother dirt, specifically the ao+ (a o plus) mist containing live bacteria that is sprayed directly on the skin twice a day.

(Dr. Mallika Marshall/Reporting) "No odor. Feels like water."

(Jasmina Aganovic/Aobiome) "Our users are able to reduce their dependence on conventional products. Example include cutting out or cutting down on deodorant, cutting out or cutting down on moisturizers."

There's a mother dirt shampoo and cleanser that don't contain bacteria but Aganovic says won't interfere with it either.

And while Whitlock still doesn't shower, he does use mother dirt every day and hopes the rest of the world will join him.

(Dave Whitlock/Chemical Engineer) "I would like a billion people a day to use this."

While Aobiome believe in the health benefits of these live bacteria, they're not making any scientific claims right now, but will soon begin clinical trials on inflammatory skin conditions, like acne.