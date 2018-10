Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMUNDSON, MO (KTVI) - The battle for the republican nomination continues to take shape in St. Louis this weekend. Friday former Texas Governor Rick Perry announced he was bowing out of the race at a conservative Eagle Forum. On day two of the forum, Texas U.S. Senator Ted Cruz spoke to the conservative gathering, and he had a warning. Stating the federal government was living beyond its means, and could run out of money in three weeks forcing a governmental shutdown.