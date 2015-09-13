× Arrest warrant in shooting outside Jacksonville police HQ

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. _ Authorities in the central Illinois city of Jacksonville have issued an arrest warrant for a man suspected of shooting his former son-in-law to death in a parking lot outside police headquarters.

The (Jacksonville) Journal Courier reports the suspect is 61-year-old Robert H. Gill of Jacksonville. Police have said they will arrest Gill when he is discharged from a Springfield hospital where he’s being treated after he crashed his pickup truck Friday.

Morgan County Sheriff Randy Duvendack says Gill is the former father-in-law of 36-year-old Andrew Maul of rural Jacksonville.

Maul was found dead Friday in the driver’s seat of his pickup truck in the parking lot of the Jacksonville Municipal Building.

Authorities are also looking into a suspicious fire Friday evening at the home of Maul’s mother.