St. Louis student found dead in Truman State dorm room

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. (AP) - An investigation continues after a student was found dead in a dorm room at Truman State University in Kirksville.

Adair County Coroner Brian Noe says freshman student William Batterson of Richmond Heights in suburban St. Louis was found unresponsive by his roommates Monday afternoon. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Noe says a cause of death has not been determined. An autopsy is planned.

Truman's dean of student affairs, Lou Ann Gilchrist, says a memorial service is planned, but a date for the service has not been set.

