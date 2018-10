Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERLOO, IL (KTVI)- Rodeo action will once again rock the Monroe County Fairgrounds Saturday, September 19, 2015. The 5th annual Blue Army Bull Bash is part of the Tuff Hedeman's Championship Bull Riding (CBR) Horizon Series Tour. It will match some of the best cowboys in the world against some of the rankest bulls in the country.

The action starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 at the gate. Kids ten years and younger are free.

Website: Waterloo Optimist Club