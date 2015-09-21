Girls accused in attempted ‘Slender Man’ killing due in court

Posted 8:14 am, September 21, 2015, by
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) – Two 13-year-old Wisconsin girls are due back in court on adult charges of trying to kill a classmate by stabbing her 19 times.

Attorneys for the girls are expected to ask a Waukesha County judge Monday to adjourn the case to a later time or place and to suppress some statements.

The teens are charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide. They face trial in adult court Oct. 15.

Investigators say they plotted to lure Payton Leutner into the woods after a sleepover in Waukesha, about 20 miles west of Milwaukee. They say the girls intended to kill Leutner to please a fictional online character Slender Man.

The Associated Press has not identified the girls because the case could return to juvenile court, where proceedings are closed.