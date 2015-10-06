× University of Missouri police investigate report of racism

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) _ University of Missouri authorities are investigating a report of someone using racial slurs on campus.

University police Maj. Brian Weimer told The Columbia Daily Tribune student members of the Legion of Black Collegians were rehearsing for homecoming after midnight Sunday when a white man interrupted them and used racial slurs.

Weimer says investigators are working to identify the man, and if he’s a student he’ll be subject to the university’s student disciplinary process.

Weimer would not provide details of what racial slurs were used because investigators are still speaking to witnesses.

Chancellor R. Bowen Loftin said in a statement the university needs to do more to address racism, which isn’t tolerated on campus. He also says past students found guilty of race discrimination have been suspended and expelled.

