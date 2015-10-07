× Illinois panel to consider 8 ailments for medical marijuana

COUNTRYSIDE, Ill. (AP) _ A panel of medical experts is meeting to consider adding eight more ailments to the list that can be treated by marijuana in Illinois.

The state’s Medical Cannabis Advisory Board meets Wednesday in suburban Chicago. The group expressed frustration last month when Gov. Bruce Rauner’s administration rejected its first suggestions for expanding the list of medical conditions.

Board chair Dr. Leslie Mendoza Temple says she hopes the Rauner administration will have a different response after medical marijuana dispensaries start selling the drug.

Twenty-nine people are expected to present evidence Wednesday about conditions submitted by public petition in July.

The conditions up for consideration are: autism, chronic pain due to trauma, chronic pain syndrome, chronic post-operative pain, intractable pain, irritable bowel syndrome, osteoarthritis and post-traumatic stress disorder.