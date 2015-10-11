Drinks and dessert come together at Gamlin Whiskey House

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated.


ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-At the Central West End’s Gamlin Whiskey House, your dessert and your after dinner drink can be the same thing. The restaurant has partnered with  Clementine’s Naughty and Nice Creamery to offer their new Boozy Ice Cream Flight, a dessert featuring three different ice creams paired with 1 oz. pours of whiskies.

The ice creams in the flight were created using several of Gamlin Whiskey House’s signature cocktails and, yes, do have alcohol in them.

Boozy Ice Cream Flight

  • GWH Manhattan Ice Cream and Gamlin Whiskey House Knob Creek Single Barrel
  • Bees Knees Ice Cream and Jim Beam Rye
  • Old Fashioned Ice Cream and Rally Point Rye from St. Louis based Still 630

Gamlin Whiskey House is celebrating their 2nd Anniversary on Sunday, October 11, 2015.  They are having a patio party where you can purchase a commemorative tumbler ($30) and enjoy bottomless whiskey drink specials.