Stranger’s touching act of kindness toward special needs man goes viral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ONTARIO, Canada -- A photo of a man's touching act of kindness toward a special needs passenger on a crowded bus is going viral.

The story behind the photo posted on the Only in Hamilton Facebook page is just as touching.

The Huffington Post Canada reports that the man on the left in the photo, Godfrey Cuotto, 21, got on a bus last week on his way home from a restaurant.

He was stopped by another man in the front of the bus who wanted to shake his hand. The man's name was Robert; he is deaf and has cerebral palsy.

Cuotto told the Huffington Post Canada that he wasn't sure what to think at first.

"He kept holding my hand, said Cuotto. "I thought I was getting pranked at first, but he just needed comfort."

Cuotto said he held the man's hand for nearly his entire half-hour ride on the bus. The man also leaned on him, hugged him and and kissed his hands until the end of his ride.

Cuotto told Huffington Post Canada that Robert's family contacted him, thanking him for his actions.

"I just allowed it, like what am I going to do," Cuotto said. "Sometimes you just have to be selfless and put someone else's need above yours."

The Only in Hamilton post has gotten over 48,000 likes and 11,000 shares.