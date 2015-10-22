MU nursing school to enter into new agreements

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) _ The University of Missouri will again allow nursing students to gain clinical experience at Planned Parenthood clinics.

The move comes two months after the university canceled 10 contracts with Planned Parenthood. The Columbia Missourian reports that the canceled agreements had allowed nursing and medical students to gain experience at Planned Parenthood facilities in five cities in four states.

MU Health Care spokeswoman Teresa Snow said the new agreements include clauses prohibiting students from helping provide abortions or counseling a woman to have an abortion. Students also were barred from assisting with abortions under the previous contracts.

Planned Parenthood of Kansas and Mid-Missouri President and CEO Laura McQuade praised the development in a news release Wednesday but said “more must be done.” She said the university had capitulated to “political bullying.”