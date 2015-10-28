× Phil Collins comes out of retirement

NEW YORK (AP) – After announcing his retirement in 2011, Phil Collins is jumping back into the music business.

The British singer and drummer told Rolling Stone that he’s “no longer officially retired … the horse is out of the stable and I’m raring to go.”

The 64-year-old wrote on his website in 2011 that he wanted to leave music to father his two sons “on a daily basis.”

The former Genesis frontman’s last album of new material was 2002’s “Testify.” Rolling Stone says Collins is planning a new solo album and tour.

“My kids are now 10 and 14 and they want to see what their dad does,” Collins said. “They were in nappies when I was last on the road. …I’d like to take them out so they can enjoy it.”