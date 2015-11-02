× Student reports being raped at Missouri State dorm

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) _ Springfield police are investigating another report of a woman being raped at Missouri State University.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that an MSU student reported Thursday she was raped in a campus residence hall in late October. That report is the fifth report of an on-campus rape this semester at the Springfield school.

Four other rapes were reported within a six-week period from late August through early October. Springfield police say one of those cases has been dropped because of a lack of cooperation, and three of the cases are still being investigated.

Police spokeswoman Lisa Cox says alcohol did not appear to be involved in the latest report, and the two parties involved knew each other.

___

Information from: Springfield News-Leader