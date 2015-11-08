“Change is needed”: MU President responds to protests, football boycott

COLUMBIA, MO (KTVI)-The president of the university is speaking out after African-American members of the Mizzou football team said they would boycott all football activities in support of other campus protesters.

The criticism of University of Missouri System President Tim Wolfe comes in the wake of a number of racially charged incidents on campus, including at least two incidents of African American students being confronted on campus with racial slurs. One student is even on a hunger strike, demanding that Wolfe resign.

On Sunday afternoon, Wolfe released the following statement.