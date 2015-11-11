Bonne Terre dodges severe weather bullet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BONNE TERRE, MO (KTVI) - Parts of St. Francois County breathed a sigh of relief Wednesday when it became clear severe weather was not going to materialize. Some areas south of St. Louis are still recovering from spring storms.

Bonne Terre Police Chief Douglas Calvert said just about every roof in the northwest part of the town was damaged in April.

Alex Keen, who owns an auto body shop in St. Francois County, said repairs are still taking place on vehicles damaged months ago by hail.

“There’s still probably six to eight months of work out there from the previous storm,” he said.

Calvert directed his officers Wednesday to park any police vehicles not in service in single unit garages of a development next to the police department. He said the property owner offered the space as a way to keep vehicles from being damaged from hail.

Nearly all of the department’s fleet was damaged during April’s storms.

“We don’t want damaged cars,” said Calvert. “We take too good care of them to drive around with dents in them.”