Children's book drive benefits only East St. Louis library

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) _ Book donations are flowing to the only public library in cash-strapped East St. Louis after a monthlong teachers’ strike highlighted its lack of resources.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that area librarians and have organized collection drives that will add thousands of titles to the library’s bookshelves.

The donations range from board and picture books for young children to teen novels and early nonfiction.

The teachers’ strike ended Nov. 2. At the time, the children’s collection consisted of two banks of books whose shelves where only partially full.

According to City Hall records, the East St. Louis Library’s budget was $250,000 last year. But there’s no accounting of how the library uses its money.

Library director Marlon Bush hasn’t returned calls requesting comment about the show of support or if more would welcomed.