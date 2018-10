This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

PARIS — Police officers have been shot and wounded during a raid seeking one of the suspects in the Paris terrorist attacks, CNN affiliate BFMTV reports.

