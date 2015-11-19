Man who fell on MetroLink tracks saved by flight attendants

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ A man who fell and injured himself on MetroLink train tracks has been saved after a train came within 6 feet of hitting him in downtown St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that three flight attendants in town for the night saw the man, who appeared drunk, yelling at them and climbing a ladder down to the tracks.

Twenty-five-year-old Casey Aburto climbed down to help the man when he tripped and hit his head on the tracks.

One train had already come in from the other side. A man in a sheriff’s uniform heard the flight attendants’ calls for help and ranto the tracks to help.

As the train arrived, they screamed and waved their hands. It stopped just feet from the man.

A St. Louis Fire Department spokesman says the man is in stable condition at a hospital.

