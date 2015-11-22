× North St. Louis fire claims the lives of three children

ST. LOUIS. MO (KTVI)- A house fire in north St. Louis has claimed the lives of three children. The fire broke out in the 4900 block of Plover around 4:30am Sunday. Two girls, ages 4 and 6, were pronounced dead at the scene, another 10-month-old boy died later at the hospital.

(3) *1st Alarm* 4900blk of Plover. Despite a rapid search and removal of victims we have 3 pediatric fatalities on the scene. #StL — STLFD PIO (@STLFireDept) November 22, 2015

Ten people were staying in the house, two adults and eight children. Most of them got out when the fire started, including two boys who reportedly jumped from the second story of the house. But the three little ones were still inside. Firefighters say the adult man who lived at the home tried to fight his way through the flames to get the kids, but couldn’t make it. He was taken to the hospital with burns and listed in serious condition. Firefighters got the 10-month old out, but he died at the hospital. They were never able to reach the two little girls.

Red Cross volunteers are on the scene of the terrible home fire on Plover. Heart-wrenching. Helping 8 survivors recover. #RCDAR #STL — St. Louis Red Cross (@stlredcross) November 22, 2015

There were no working smoke alarms in the house. St. Louis firefighters say the fire appears to be accidental and may have been started by space heaters that were being used during the very cold night. The gas to the home had been shut off.

If you live in the city of St. Louis and do not have a working smoke detector, call the St. Louis Fire Department at 314-533-3406. They will provide you with one and install it for free. Many other community fire departments provide this service as well.

If you are struggling to pay your utility bills you can contact Heat Up St. Louis for help.

Laclede Gas customers who need help can apply for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program or their Bill Payment Assistance Program.

Ameren Illinois customers can find more information on energy bill help through their Warm Neighbors, Cool Friends program.

Ameren Missouri customers can find more information on energy bill help through the Dollar More program.

(5) *1st Alarm* 4900blk of Plover. At this time the fire appears accidental. There were no working smoke detectors in the home. #StL — STLFD PIO (@STLFireDept) November 22, 2015

