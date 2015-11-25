Guns ‘n Hoses is back on Thanksgiving eve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – A St. Louis tradition on the night before Thanksgiving is back in full swing after being postponed after the unrest that followed the Michael Brown Grand Jury decision. Now Guns “n Hoses is back on its customary night.

Wednesday night local police officers, firefighters, and EMS workers stepped back in into the ring for the 29th annual fundraiser for BackStoppers at this year's Guns ‘n Hoses" boxing event..

Among the participants this year, are three corrections officials, a security worker at Anheuser- Busch, and someone from the FBI. They have been training for months. Before the bouts begin, a solemn ceremony will honor one firefighter and two police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty over the past year. Guns ‘n Hoses" raises money for the BackStoppers organization goes to assists the families of first responders who have died in the line of duty.

Since they began in 1987, Guns `n Hoses events have raised nearly $5 million to benefit BackStoppers,