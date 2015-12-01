Man pistol-whipped in attempted robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – A 57-year-old south city man was walking down the street in the 2900 block of Sidney Monday evening when two men came up behind him, displayed a weapon and demanded his property. When the man refused, police say one of the men hit him in the face with his weapon. The two men then ran from the scene. There's no word on the man's condition.

While no one is in custody in connection with the Sidney incident, four juveniles were taken into custody in connection with two other robberies in the neighborhood. Investigators are trying to determine whether they are responsible for other crimes.

Meantime, police are encouraging residents to be aware of their surroundings at all times and report suspicious activity.