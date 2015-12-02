Suspected tire thief behind bars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, MO (KTVI) - A St. Louis man is behind bars after stealing expensive rims and tires from dozens of cars in St. Louis County.

It's a crime police say is happening far too often in St. Louis.

Thieves are stealing tires and wheels off cars and then selling them for fast cash.

Police say 18-year-old Hykeem Davontae King-Tanter stole property valued at approximately $20,000. In this case at least a dozen St. Louis County residents had their tires or rimes stolen.

FOX2 talked to one of the victims who reported wheels and tires had been stolen from their car while they sat inside their home.

The Investigation revealed Hykeem sold the stolen tires to Cheapies Tires in Alton, Illinois.

The 18-year-old tire thief was identified because he had received multiple checks written by the business. Residents are glad he's in custody .

St. Louis County Police say the investigation is ongoing and the King-Tanter confessed to stealing from all 12 victims.