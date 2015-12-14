Victim identified, charges filed in Maryland Heights apartment murder

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO (KTVI) – Investigators with the Maryland Heights Police Department have identified the victim and suspect tied to a murder at a local apartment complex over the weekend.

According to Maryland Heights Police Chief Bill Carson, the murder occurred around 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Bennington Heights Place apartments in the 12500 block of Ardwick Lane. Witnesses reported hearing an argument between two men over loud music prior to the shooting.

The victim, 35-year-old Peter Chang, was shot several times and died at a local hospital. Police took a neighbor, identified as 26-year-old James Blanton, into custody.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Blanton with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. He remains at the St. Louis County Jail on $500,000 bond.